Source: Texas RB Bijan Robinson will play against TCU after suffering scary hit last week

Texas freshman running back Bijan Robinson will play against TCU on Saturday, a source told Yahoo Sports.

Robinson's failed hurdle against Texas Tech went viral when he took a punishing blow to the midsection and landed awkwardly.

Bijan Robinson takes a nasty spill trying to hurdle a defender.



pic.twitter.com/WMndiZPNb2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 26, 2020

Robinson ended up suffering a back strain and returned to practice for late this week.

Robinson got flipped by Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Morgenstern in the third quarter and then was exposed mid-air to a punishing hit from linebacker Riko Jeffers. Still images of the fall showed Robinson’s body contorted in unnatural ways, as coach Tom Herman called it “one of the more awkward falls I’ve seen.”

According to a source, Robinson practiced on Thursday. His snaps against TCU could end with limited action because of a lack of practice time this week.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (left) suffers a nasty hit from Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) More

Robinson has flashed at times during Texas’ first two games, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Texas has a strong three-tailback rotation with Robinson, junior Keaontay Ingram (6.3 ypc) and sophomore Roschon Johnson (3.4).

Robinson arrived at Texas as the No. 1 ranked all-purpose back in the country. He chose the Longhorns over a gilded offer list that included Alabama, Ohio State and USC. The 6-foot, 222-pound running back from Tucson is the first two-time Arizona state player of the year. He scored 114 touchdowns in high school and rushed for 7,036 yards.

More from Yahoo Sports: