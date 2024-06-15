Source: Tee Higgins signs franchise tag with Bengals, expected to report to training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has signed his franchise tag and is expected to report for the start of training camp, a source told The Enquirer. Higgins will make $21.8 million now that he's signed the tag for this upcoming season.

In four seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is coming off an injury-riddled season that led to him missing five games last year. Higgins amassed 1,000 receiving yards twice so far in his professional campaign.

Tee Higgins, here making a catch against the Steelers in Week 16 last season, has 257 catches for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in his Bengals career.

The Bengals and Higgins have stalled in contract negotiations over the last two years. Higgins signing his franchise tag is a step in the right direction after the star wide receiver opted to skip the voluntary offseason workout program.

Tee Higgins, at left with Ja'Marr Chase, is coming off a season in which he missed five games because of injury.

