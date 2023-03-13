Source: Tashaun Gipson, 49ers agree to one-year contract before free agency

Source: 49ers to re-sign safety Gipson to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tashaun Gipson reportedly is returning to the Bay Area.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Sunday, citing sources, that the 49ers are re-signing the veteran safety to a one-year contract. NFL insider Ari Meirov first reported the news.

Gipson started 17 regular-season games and all three playoff tilts at safety in 2022, his first season with the 49ers.

KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, citing league sources, provided the details for Gipson's one-year contract.

#49ers signing Tashaun Gipson to one-year, $2.9 million deal that includes $2.17 million guaranteed, $1 million signing bonus, $1.17 million salary (gtd), $40,00 per game active roster bonus, $300K incentive for stats-Pro Bowl, per league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

San Francisco signed Gipson in August, shortly after Jimmie Ward went down with a hamstring injury. When Ward returned in Week 5, Gipson was playing so well alongside safety Talanoa Hufanga that the 49ers opted to slot Ward to nickel back and to keep Gipson at safety.

The 32-year-old logged 61 tackles, eight passes defensed and a team-high five interceptions during the regular season.

After the 49ers' season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Gipson told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan he was deciding between retirement and returning for a 12th NFL season.

Gipson said his running mate at safety was a big reason for wanting to play again.

“[Hufanga] will be one of the sole reasons, honestly, for me wanting to continue playing,” Gipson told Chan after the season. “Because that’s how much love I've got for him.

Story continues

"I wouldn’t be here without him."

It appears Hufanga and Gipson will have another full season together holding down the 49ers' secondary.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast