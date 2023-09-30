Source: Strong took first-team snaps this week, but Morton expected to start vs. UH

Texas Tech football quarterback Behren Morton was expected to make his first start of the season Saturday against Houston, but could be limited after he was tackled hard onto his shoulder in last week's game at West Virginia.

An Avalanche-Journal source said second-semester freshman Jake Strong took all the first-team snaps in practice this week in case he's needed.

Morton took snaps with starting center Rusty Staats in Saturday's early pre-game, usually an indicator of the starting quarterback, and then later was with the first team in the team session of warmup.

Tyler Shough started the first four games, but suffered a broken fibula in the West Virginia game and underwent surgery this week. Shough's expected out at least six to eight weeks, Tech coach Joey McGuire said on Monday.

Shough turned 24 on Thursday. Even before he was hurt last week, Shough had the option of seeking a medical hardship waiver for the 2021 season based on the collarbone injury he suffered in first half of that year's fourth game. He didn't return to play that season.

The A-J source also said tight ends Baylor Cupp and Mason Tharp were limited in practice this week with undisclosed injuries.

The Texas Tech radio network reported Saturday that wide receiver Jordan Brown and linebacker Jesiah Pierre are out with undisclosed injuries.

Boundary defensive end Bryce Ramirez took pre-game snaps at boundary inside linebacker. That would be a position switch for Ramirez, based on injuries to inside linebackers Trent Low, Wesley Smith and Jacob Rodriguez.

