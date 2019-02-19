Source: Steelers agree to try to trade Antonio Brown

Mr. Big Chest’s tweet wasn’t #fakenews.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Tuesday’s meeting between Steelers owner Art Rooney II and receiver Antonio Brown resulted in an agreement by the Steelers to work on a potential trade. However, the Steelers have not yet given Brown permission to speak to other teams.

At some point before a trade is accomplished, a discussion with other teams could be useful, given that Brown has made it clear that he wants a new deal.

The meeting was attended by Steelers executive Omar Khan, agent Drew Rosenhaus, and Brown’s father, Eddie Brown. It was, according to the source, cordial.

It remains to be seen what the Steelers can get for Brown. It should now be abundantly clear that the market is official open; even though a trade can’t become official until March 13, the Steelers and a new team could work out a tentative deal at any point before then.