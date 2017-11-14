Source: Stanton hasn't ruled out Red Sox, keeping 'completely' open mind

The Red Sox may not be Giancarlo Stanton's No. 1 choice, but he hasn't ruled out them or anyone else as a potential destination at this point, a person with knowledge of Stanton's thinking told NBC Sports Boston on Tuesday.

The Marlins slugger, a bona fide star, is said to have a "completely" open mind about teams interested to trade for him, and is actively trying to be thoughtful about the process - one he ultimately controls because of a full no-trade clause.

Coming off a 59-homer season, Stanton has been linked to the Red Sox, Giants, Cardinals and Phillies this offseason as the Marlins look to shed the $295 million he could be potentially paid over the next 10 years.

The Boston Herald reported that it was one source's understanding that Stanton will not accept a trade to Boston or St. Louis.

It's only human nature to have preferences, and Stanton does. There's an industry belief he would love to go to San Francisco, where he'd be close to home. He grew up in Southern California. But, for the right reasons, Stanton can be persuaded to go most anywhere.

The Red Sox may wind up bowing out of the Stanton sweepstakes for other reasons, ultimately, such as the cost in prospects and dollars, rather than Stanton's preferences.