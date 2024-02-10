Source: Seahawks to hire Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb of the Washington Huskies looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington State Cougarsat Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks are set to name former University of Washington assistant coach Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator, a source told FOX 13 Seattle Friday night.

Grubb, 47, spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator under head coach Kalen DeBoer with the Huskies as they reached the National Championship last month. When Grubb was passed over by Washington in their search for a replacement for DeBoer, Grubb followed DeBoer to Alabama and appeared set to become the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa.

Instead, Grubb made a choice to come back to Seattle and move across Lake Washington to join the Seahawks coaching staff. Grubb met with head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider on Friday.

During their two years at Washington, DeBoer and Grubb combined to deliver a 25-3 record with the Huskies. Michael Penix Jr. was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after leading the nation in passing yards (4,218) and passing yards per game (324.5). He threw 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games played with a standout receiving corps that included Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, Jack Westover and Devin Culp.

Additionally, Dillon Johnson rushed for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Grubb and DeBoer have been mostly paired at the hip since 2005, when Grubb first joined DeBoer on the coaching staff at Sioux Falls. DeBoer left Sioux Falls to coach at Southern Illinois while Grubb remained at Sioux Falls from 2010-13. However, the two reunited at Eastern Michigan in 2014 and moved together to Fresno State and Washington. DeBoer did spend one year at Indiana in 2019 before moving on to Fresno State and again reuniting with Grubb.

That partnership was well on its way to continuing in Alabama with Grubb introducing himself at the school as the team's new offensive coordinator earlier this week. Grubb had been hopeful of being named Washington's head coach after DeBoer left for Alabama only for the job to go to Jedd Fisch instead.

The addition of Grubb rounds out the major assistant coach hires for Macdonald's new staff. Leslie Frazier is joining the team as assistant head coach, Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde will be the team's defensive coordinator, and Jay Harbaugh was brought in to serve as special teams coordinator.

The Seahawks also had reported interest in Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and then-UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as possibilities for the offensive coordinator job. Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State earlier on Friday.

The source also confirmed the team was speaking with Scott Huff about joining the team as their offensive line coach, though that deal was not finalized. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reported that Huff is expected to join the Seahawks' staff as well.

Huff has spent the last seven seasons with the University of Washington as their offensive line coach, first joining the program under head coach Chris Petersen. The Huskies offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in college football last season.

Huff was also set to join DeBoer's staff at the University of Alabama.