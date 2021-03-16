Source: Seahawks, DT Poona Ford "close" on a new two-year contract to keep him in Seattle

Source: Seahawks, DT Poona Ford "close" on a new two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks are "close" to signing DT Poona Ford to a two-year contract, a source told NBC Sports Northwest on Tuesday. ESPN's Brady Henderson was first to report that the two sides were working toward a new contract.

The two-year deal would come in lieu of Seattle having to tender Ford, who is currently a restricted free agent. The deadline to tender any RFA is Wednesday at 10:00 a.m PT.

Ford has been a revelation for the Seahawks since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was a near-Day 1 contributor as a rookie and has continued his upward trajectory each season. Ford was arguably the Seahawks most improved player year-over-year between 2019 and 2020. He added a pass rush element to his game last season with a career-high 2.0 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

The stout defensive tackle should be a centerpiece of Seattle's defensive line for years to come. Keeping him for 2021 and beyond was a mandatory box on the team's offseason to-do list.

Things felt to be trending toward an extension compared to a tender given the Seahawks have allowed things to get so close to the tender deadline. The new two-year contract should be official in short order.