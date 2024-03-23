Source: Rutgers football set to hire David Rowe to the coaching staff

Rutgers football is set to add a former standout to its coaching staff.

According to a source, Rutgers will be adding David Rowe as part of its current coaching staff. Rowe was most recently the secondary coach at Houston.

Rowe is will be a part of the Scarlet Knights’ staff in a quality control role. He joined Houston in 2021 as their defensive backs coach and was promoted the following year to be their secondary coach.

Prior to that, Rowe was the cornerbacks coach at Central Michigan from 2019-20.

In 2013, Rowe got a huge opportunity when he was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship recipient with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The head coach of the Buccaneers that season was Greg Schiano.

And Schiano, of course, is the current head coach at Rutgers. Last year, his fourth with the Scarlet Knights, saw Rutgers finish the season 7-6 and with a Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.

Rowe formerly played at Rutgers where he started three years. He joined the Scarlet Knights as part of the 2008 class where he was a three-star and had offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Miami.

The addition of Rowe is significant for Rutgers, in that it adds a former player to the roster who is a strong recruiter. From Florida, Rowe gives Rutgers another connection to the state.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire