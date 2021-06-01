Source: Ronald Blair signs with Jets, reunites with Robert Saleh

Source: Ex-49er Blair signs with Jets, reunites with Saleh originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ronald Blair is reuniting with Robert Saleh.

After five seasons with the 49ers, Blair has signed with the New York Jets, a source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

Jets signed former 49ers’ DE Ronald Blair, per source. Blair is reunited in NY with Jets’ HC Robert Saleh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2021

Blair was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and appeared in 47 games. The defensive end recorded 13.5 sacks, 88 total tackles -- 59 solo -- and 27 quarterback hits before an ACL injury derailed his career in 2019.

The former Appalachian State product spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve after complications from his ACL injury required additional procedures. Blair met with 49ers medical personnel in April, but the visit did not result in an agreement between the two parties.

Saleh was very vocal about his admiration of Blair throughout their time together with the 49ers. In September 2019, the then-49ers defensive coordinator was effusive when describing Blair after his Week 2 performance in Cincinnati.

Blair finished the game with a quarterback sack, four solo tackles -- three for a loss -- and a quarterback hit.

“If you like winning, you like Ronnie,” Saleh said. “If you don’t, you don’t. He’s just a model of consistency, man. I love Ronnie. I’ve gushed about him up here and I can do it for another 15 minutes if you all like.

“You guys know how I feel about him. He looked fantastic and he’s looked like that, to me, his entire career. It just goes unnoticed when he’s not the big name, he’s not the big draft pick. But, he’s your lunch pail, gets things done, makes things work, get people lined up. He does it all. I’m happy we have him.”

