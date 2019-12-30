Ron Rivera is expected to be the next head coach of the Washington Redskins - unless something goes wrong in a meeting in Ashburn, according to NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson.

Excpect Ron Rivera to be the next head coach of the Redskins. Will be in Ashburn tomorrow. Likes the young players. Could wait to name a GM until after the draft. #httr #redskins @NBCSWashington — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) December 30, 2019

According to Donaldson's sources, Rivera is expected at Redskins Park on Monday and is enthusiastic about many of Washington's young players like Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin. Washington may wait until after the draft to name a new head of football operations and Rivera, a source told Donaldson, could have control of the team's draft. NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported on Saturday that Bruce Allen is expected to be removed from that position officially on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Am told Rivera would have total control and final say on Draft. Gives time to evaluate scouting staff. ALL this given unless something in meeting tomorrow goes wrong. #redskins @NBCSWashington #httr #ronrivera — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) December 30, 2019

ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke the news on Sunday, as the Redskins were losing their final game of the season to the Cowboys, that Rivera was set to meet with the team on Monday. Rivera was fired by the Panthers earlier this month after nine years at the helm in Carolina.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Source: Redskins close to hiring Ron Rivera, may not immediately name replacement for Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington