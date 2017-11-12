Source: Red Sox hire ex-Astros coach Craig Bjornson as bullpen coach

Alex Cora hires another member of the Astros' coaching staff, Craig Bjornson, to be Red Sox bullpen coach.

BOSTON -- The Red Sox plan to bring another staffer from the world champion Astros to coach alongside manager Alex Cora.

The new Red Sox bullpen coach will be Craig Bjornson, sources said Sunday. Bjornson was hired by the Astros ahead of the 2014 season and started his coaching career in 1999, with the Vermont Expos. Bjornson pitched in the Astros system from 1991-93, making 81 appearances during three minor-league stops.

Bjornson, who was widely liked by players, was not going to return to the Astros for the 20l18 season.

Bullpen coaches aren't usually in the spotlight. But during the World Series, Bjornson had a memorable moment when he immediately confronted a fan who jumped into the Astros' bullpen in Los Angeles.