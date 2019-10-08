The Raiders have a new wide receiver.

Oakland has traded a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Zay Jones, NBC Sports California's Scott Bair has confirmed. ESPN's Chris Mortensen was the first to report the transaction.

Source confirms @mortreport report that the Raiders have acquired WR Zay Jones from Buffalo. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buffalo selected Jones with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones figures to immediately slide into a significant role in the Raiders depleted receiving corps. After departing with offseason prize Antonio Brown, Oakland has been forced to elevate Tyrell Williams into the No. 1 spot, with little in the way of proven depth behind him. Outside of Williams, rookie Hunter Renfrow is the only Raiders receiver with at least five receptions so far this season.

A four-year player at Eastern Carolina University, Jones arrived in the NFL as the NCAA Division I football career leader in receptions with 399. He's been far less productive at the pro level, having caught 90 balls for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns over 36 games with the Bills.

After defeating the Bears in London in Week 5, the Raiders will get to enjoy their bye week in Week 6.

[RELATED: Watch Gruden shock Raiders with whole week off after win]

That should provide Jones with some much-needed time to get acquainted with his new team.

Source: Raiders trade for Zay Jones, send Bills fifth-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area