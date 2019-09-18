Source: Raiders trade for fast Packers receiver/returner Trevor Davis

The Raiders added some needed depth to their wide-receiver room Wednesday.

Oakland acquired Trevor Davis in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Matt Schneidman first reported the news.

Davis, 26, has played in 31 games over the last four seasons. He has just nine receptions for 122 yards in his NFL career, but has been a fairly prolific returner. He has averaged 22.6 yards per kick return, and Davis ranks 27th out of 48 players who have returned at least 20 kicks over the last four seasons.

That average ranks below Raiders return man Dwyane Harris (24.05 yads per return), but Harris injured his ankle in Oakland's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Raiders also lack viable options behind No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams in the aftermath of Antonio Brown's requested release, and Davis figures to get a longer look in Oakland's passing game than Green Bay's.

The trade is a homecoming for Davis, who was born in San Francisco. Davis played two seasons at nearby Cal (2014 through 2015) after transferring from the University of Hawaii, and he attended high school in Martinez at Alhambra.

