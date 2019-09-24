Source: Raiders to sign Dakota Allen from Rams to fill linebacker need

The Raiders came out of Sunday's game against the Vikings banged up at the linebacker position.

Vontaze Burfict, Marquel Lee and Nicolas Morrow all came out of the game with injuries.

On Monday, coach Jon Gruden said the Raiders would be in the market for a linebacker to help fill the void, and it appears they found one.

The Raiders are signing linebacker Dakota Allen off the Rams' practice squad, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.

The Raiders are signing LB Dakota Allen off the Rams practice squad, source said. (@LindseyThiry/@PGutierrezESPN first). Texas Tech alum was drafted in the seventh round by LAR. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 24, 2019

News of Allen signing with the Raiders was first reported by ESPN.

The Rams selected Allen in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.

Burfict missed time with an elbow injury, Lee and Morrow are both dealing with ankle injuries.

If any of them are forced to miss the Week 4 game against the Colts, Allen could see the field.

