Source: Raiders rookie Maxx Crosby fined for hit on Patrick Mahomes

The Raiders rookie was fined $21,056 by the NFL for a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last Sunday, a source told NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.

"The (penalty) was tough," Crosby said Sunday. "I was just trying to make a play. I'm not really sure how to avoid something like that."

Crosby jumped up in an attempt to block Mahomes' pass and fell on the reigning MVP with all his weight. The referees didn't care and called Crosby for roughing the passer.

Considering Crosby's 2019 base salary is $495,000, a fine of $21,000 is no laughing matter for the No. 106 draft pick.

Crosby appeared on 29 of the Raiders' 68 defensive snaps against Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Eastern Michigan product recorded two total tackles.

