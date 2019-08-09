NAPA – Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson suffered a fairly significant knee injury during Thursday's joint practice, and had to get carted off the field.

The results weren't ideal, but they could've been far, far worse.

Jackson suffered a left knee injury and should miss an estimated eight weeks, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The Athletic first reported the news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's far better than the Raiders' initial fear, where there was concern he would miss the entire season.

Jackson had an MRI after Thursday's practice.

The current timeline could have Jackson back in early October, with plenty of season left to play. The Raiders have a Week 6 bye, and it's possible he could return to practice or play shortly after that if he follows the current timeline.

Losing him for any stretch is a blow, but playing the 2019 season without the star right guard would've been a gut punch.

The Raiders could get by leaving him on the 53-man roster during his downtime, ruling him inactive every week. Placing him on injured reserve after setting the 53-man roster and designating him to return would mean he would miss at least eight weeks.

[RELATED: Raiders defense up to challenge vs. Rams]

Head coach Jon Gruden will have to figure out how to cope with Jackson's injury. Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey are options at right guard. Jonathan Cooper was signed to play left guard during Richie Incognito's two-game suspension to start the year, but he could be a factor on the right once Incognito comes back. Denzelle Good is working his way back from back surgery, but remains on the active physically unable to perform list.

Source: Raiders' Gabe Jackson expected to miss eight weeks with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area