Source: Phillies calling up Mickey Moniak

Source: Phillies will call up Mickey Moniak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mickey Moniak is on his way to the big leagues, a source tells NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies plan to call up the first overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He will likely replace Kyle Garlick on the active roster. Garlick suffered an oblique injury Tuesday night and exited after his first at-bat. He had an MRI Wednesday, as did Jake Arrieta.

Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday afternoon that no roster moves had been made as the team awaits the results of those two MRIs. He also said outfielder Jay Bruce is still a few days away from returning, which would leave the Phillies with four healthy outfielders: Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn.

Moniak was not on the Phillies' 40-man roster so a corresponding move is coming.

He was added to the Phillies' 60-player pool on August 30, the day before the trade deadline.

The 22-year-old hit .252 with a .741 OPS, 11 home runs and 67 RBIs at Double A Reading in 2019.