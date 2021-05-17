Source: Over 80 49ers players attend on-field workouts first day

Source: Over 80 49ers attend first day of on-field workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

More than 80 players on the 49ers’ 90-man roster arrived at team headquarters on Monday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area, for the first day that players were allowed to work on the field with coaches.

The 49ers posted a video of many of the players reporting for workouts, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Fred Warner.

“First day of school,” Warner said on the video that appeared on the team’s social media account.

Rookies, who took part in the minicamp over the weekend, were eligible to join their veteran teammates in the 49ers’ offseason program for the first time on Monday.

Phase Two of the offseason program, which this year was shortened from three weeks to one week, consists of on-field workouts with individual player instruction and drills.

Also, offensive and defensive players can line up across from each other. But while players on one side of the ball are permitted to run a play, players on the opposite side cannot initiate contact. All drills must be conducted at walk-through speed.

The number of players who intended to participate in the 49ers’ offseason program was not previously known. In mid-April, the players released a statement through the players union which stated "many in our locker room have chosen not to attend some or all phases of the voluntary in-person workouts."

Six players on the 49ers have bonuses tied to participation in the 49ers’ offseason workout program, led by Garoppolo ($600,000). Arik Armstead, Jimmie Ward, Laken Tomlinson and George Kittle each have workout bonuses of $100,000 in their contracts. Raheem Mostert’s workout bonus is $50,000.

Warner, a three-year veteran, is eligible for a new contract this offseason. After averaging $1 million per season over his first three years in the NFL, Warner is scheduled to make $3.84 million in 2021, which is still far less than his market value.

He and the 49ers are expected to work toward a contract extension before the opening of training camp.

Kittle, who was in a similar situation last year as Warner is now, signed his new deal on the eve of the 49ers’ first padded practice of training camp.

“I did watch closely with how George went throughout the process,” Warner told NBC Sports Bay Area after the season. “And ultimately they were able to work something out where he became a Niner for a long time. (I) was super happy for him and he earned every bit of it.”

