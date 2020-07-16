Source: One preseason game is the “very likely” outcome

The NFL wants two 2020 preseason games. The NFL Players Association wants none. The obvious compromise has been hiding in plain sight since the battle lines were drawn.

One.

A league source tells PFT that one preseason game is currently the “very likely” outcome to the negotiations aimed at getting the various rules resolved before camps open. Ideally, the games would consist of minimal travel (e.g., Jets vs. Giants, Chargers vs. Rams, Ravens vs. TBD), with the goal of having all games proceed with no teams flying.

That could become unrealistic for some teams, given their location. Seattle, for example, isn’t within short driving distance of any other NFL city. Denver also is in a football no-man’s land.

Regardless, that’s the direction in which things are pointing as the time for making decisions gets closer and closer.

