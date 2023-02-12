Source: Ohio State has the potential to land a pair of top Illinois defensive lineman

As a former scout in the state of Illinois, I have kept in contact with a few coaches and this weekend I ran into one with big time connections to a pair of Ohio State targets.

What he told me was very interesting and could very well mean that both of them could ultimately land in Columbus. Although our conversation was brief, there was plenty to takeaway from what he told me.

Find out below some of the latest information on two Illinois 2024 defensive lineman’s recruitment and where each of them could be leaning to play at the next level.

Kenwood defensive end Marquise Lightfoot

Breakdown

Although [autotag]Marquise Lightfoot[/autotag] is ranked as just the 315th overall prospect by 247Sports, he holds offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC. An offer list like that normally sees a player have a higher ranking. Expect Lightfoot to start moving up the recruiting rankings once he steps on the field again during his senior season.

What I heard regarding Lightfoot

Head Coach Ryan Day and Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles from Ohio State University are both class acts! I greatly appreciate you guys stopping in today to chop it about the guys! #HorsePower #WeProduce #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/IeWgECGWlZ — Coach Turner (@SinqueTurner) January 25, 2023

Recruiting update

I was told that Lightfoot’s top schools include Ohio State along with Georgia, USC, and Florida. He does like the warmer weather but the Buckeyes have one big draw that the other schools don’t, defensive line coach Larry Johnson. My source told me that Lightfoot sees Johnson as a major factor in Lightfoot’s decision due to his record of getting defensive ends to the NFL. It should also be noted that although Alabama has yet to offer, they could be in play as well if they do.

Defensive tackle Justin Scott

Breakdown

Scott is rated as the 18th overall player by the 247Sports composite, giving him 5-star recognition. He was supposed to commit on his birthday at the end of January but put off his decision. Scott’s top eight schools include the Buckeyes with USC, Notre Dame, Colorado, Oregon, Miami, Alabama, and Michigan.

What I heard regarding Scott

BREAKING: Elite DL Justin Scott is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 315 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 16 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 DL)https://t.co/SQv9sOWrU8 pic.twitter.com/G0py4814gr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2023

Recruiting update

My source told me that it was looking like Scott was going to pick the Irish if he had kept his original commitment date. He obviously didn’t make the pledge and now has plenty to think about his choice without a timeline set to commit. I was also told there is potential that Scott and Lightfoot end up as a package deal. If you read a bit further into that, it looks like USC and Ohio State could be the front runners for the pair with the potential of Alabama lurking in the background.

My takeaway

Junior Film OUT NOW‼️-sorry for the wait https://t.co/yj3sSlAUzR — Marquise Lightfoot🔩🔩 (@MarquiseL01) January 31, 2023

How I see it

First off, both of them individually have unique qualities that make them high-level prospects. Lightfoot isn’t as hyped, but pair him up with Scott and they would make a formidable duo. Package deals don’t always work out, but in this case, it very well could. From the information that I gathered, the three schools with the best shot to land the two are Ohio State, USC, and Alabama.

