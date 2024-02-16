Source: Notre Dame football retains defensive coordinator Al Golden on extension through 2027

SOUTH BEND — The Golden Years will continue for Notre Dame football’s highly rated defense.

According to a source, defensive coordinator Al Golden has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Football Scoop was the first to report that Golden, 54, had agreed to terms that are believed to align with the four-year, $9 million deal that lured former LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock back to the Irish in December.

In Golden and Denbrock, 60, Notre Dame has two of the most experienced and well-regarded coordinators at the college level. Denbrock was a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach last season, while Golden was among the nominees.

Under Denbrock, LSU led the nation in scoring last season and quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy. With Golden calling the defense, Notre Dame’s 2023 edition led the nation in defensive pass efficiency and tied for seventh in scoring average allowed (15.9).

Just five Power Five programs were stingier on defense last season: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa and Georgia.

Hired in February 2022 after six seasons as an NFL assistant coach, Golden explained during Sun Bowl week what still made Notre Dame a fit for him amid a rapidly changing college football landscape.

“There’s a confluence of so many things coming together in December that make it challenging,” Golden said. “What makes it easier for all of us as coaches is Coach (Marcus) Freeman. Just the steady approach to it, the leadership — just steadfast in his values and beliefs in what we want to achieve as a program.

“That makes it easier to come to work. You’re disappointed sometimes by the challenges that are (facing) college football right now, but then you’re rewarded when you come down here and you see our players interact with the Sun Bowl people and the people of El Paso.”

Freeman, who was promoted to head coach after leading the Irish to a tie for 14th in scoring defense in 2021, praised Golden’s Year 2 adjustments at various points last season. Notre Dame finished 39th nationally in scoring defense in 2022, allowing 23.0 points per game and struggling in the red zone.

“The personnel continues to improve, but the consistency in what we’re doing, the consistency in our coaching staff, I think impacts the performance,” Freeman said in late November. “That’s why we’ve been able to improve so much on the defensive side of the ball.”

Golden, who spent 10 combined seasons as head coach at Temple (2006-10) and the University of Miami (2011-15), made it through this NFL hiring cycle without being lured away from Freeman’s staff.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Al Golden agrees to extension