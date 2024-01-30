Source: Notre Dame football QB Riley Leonard still on track for spring ball after surgery

SOUTH BEND — Riley Leonard, Notre Dame football’s projected starting quarterback this fall, is still on the mend.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the rising senior transfer from Duke recently underwent surgery on his right ankle, but is expected to be a full participant in spring practice. A mid-January physical exam upon Leonard’s arrival revealed that his ankle was not fully restored from the injury he originally suffered last Sept. 30 against Notre Dame.

Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain in that 21-14 home loss and left Wallace Wade Stadium on crutches after a game-clinching strip sack by Howard Cross III in the final minute of play.

After aggravating his right ankle injury in a road loss to Florida State three weeks later, Leonard suffered a reported toe injury on his left foot against Louisville on Oct. 28. The latter injury took place in the fourth quarter of a 23-0 road loss and required surgery.

Leonard sat out all of November after going a combined 16-of-39 passing for 190 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in a pair of road losses to highly ranked ACC teams. He rushed just 11 times for 26 yards as he played through injuries.

Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game is set for April 20, but the official start date of spring practice has not been announced. The typical five-plus weeks of spring practice would suggest a mid-March start date.

There is still optimism within Notre Dame’s football building that Leonard will recover in time to go through at least some winter conditioning in advance of spring practice.

Steve Angeli, entering his redshirt sophomore year, is coming off a winning performance in the Sun Bowl to cap a 10-3 season for Notre Dame. Angeli, making his first career start, went 15-of-19 passing for 232 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Kenny Minchey and early-enrolled freshman CJ Carr also could benefit from additional practice repetitions if Leonard’s workload is limited in any way.

A dual threat at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Leonard rushed 18 times for 88 yards in last season’s loss to Notre Dame. In seven games last season, he passed for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leonard entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29, two days after Duke coach Mike Elko left for Texas A&M. The Aggies play host to Notre Dame in the 2024 season opener on Aug. 31.

Leonard announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Dec. 12.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

