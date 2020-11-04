Source: Kendrick Bourne only 49er to test positive for coronavirus

Source: No other positive 49ers COVID tests besides Bourne originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but all other 49ers test results have come back negative, a team source has told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

All other #49ers COVID test results have come back negative per team source. #GBvsSF will likely proceed as scheduled. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 4, 2020

Chan also reported that the 49ers game vs. the Green Bay Packers, currently set for "Thursday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, likely will be played as scheduled as there are no new positive tests.

Bourne will be the first member of the 49ers to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 9, when linebacker Fred Warner was cleared just four days before the team’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bourne's absence leads to a short supply of 49ers receivers available against the Packers, as Bourne and Deebo Samuel (hamstring injury) will not be at coach Kyle Shanahan's disposal.

Rookie Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor and potentially Richie James, who returned to limited practice Tuesday, will handle the bulk of the receiving duties. The 49ers waived disappointing receiver Dante Pettis on Tuesday.

The Packers are dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own, as rookie running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday and fellow tailback Jamaal Williams was ruled out of Thursday's game because he had been in close contact with Dillon.

