Source: Nick Bosa agrees to four-year rookie contract with 49ers

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is ready to play football.

The 49ers finally reached an agreement with Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, to the mandatory four-year contract for draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. A league source later confirmed the agreement to NBC Sports Bay Area.

He is scheduled to make more than $33.5 million over the course of the deal, including a signing bonus of $22.4 million.

Bosa was the seventh of the 49ers' eight draft picks to sign his rookie contract. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the 49ers' second-round pick, agreed to terms with the 49ers later Thursday afternoon, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

Bosa's contract will count for $6.1 million in 2019, $7.625 million in 2020, $9.15 million in 2021, and $10.675 million in 2022. The 49ers will also have an option to pick up a fifth year of the contract in 2023.

Bosa has not played in a game since Sept. 15, 2017, when he sustained a bilateral core muscle injury in a game against Texas Christian and underwent season-ending surgery. In his 29-game college career at Ohio State, Bosa recorded 47 tackles and 17.5 sacks.

Bosa sustained a grade-one hamstring strain on the second day of organized team activities and was sidelined for the remainder of the 49ers' offseason program.

49ers training camp starts Friday in Santa Clara.

