Source: Nemanja Bjelica leaving Warriors to play overseas in Turkey

Source: Bjelica leaving Warriors to play in Turkey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nemanja Bjelica's tenure with the Warriors is over after one season.

On Friday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported, citing sources, that Bjelica is planning to leave the NBA to pursue playing opportunities overseas.

Per Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops, Bjelica, the 34-year-old has agreed to sign with Fenerbahce Beko of the BSL in Turkey on a two-year contract worth $4 million.

The move likely marks the end of Bjelica's NBA career. Bjelica, EuroLeague MVP in 2015, played seven seasons in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Warriors.

Bjelica went out on top, helping Golden State clinch the 2021-22 title in his lone season in the Bay. Bjelica averaged 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game during the regular season. He appeared in 15 of the Warriors' 22 postseason games, scoring a playoff-high 10 points in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

While Bjelica isn't irreplaceable, his decision means the Warriors lost another role player in free agency. Per reports, Juan Toscano-Anderson landed with the Los Angeles Lakers, Gary Payton II scored a three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and Otto Porter Jr. packed his bags for Toronto.

The Warriors might have some work to do the rest of the offseason to complete their roster.

Bjelica, meanwhile, returns overseas as an NBA champion and a monster acquisition for Fenerbahce.

