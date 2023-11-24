Source: MRI confirms 49ers safety George Odum sustained torn biceps originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

An MRI examination Friday morning confirmed 49ers safety George Odum sustained a torn biceps, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Odum will undergo surgery and the 49ers will place him on injured reserve.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday night there was an outside possibility Odum could be available later in the season. Odum would likely only have a chance to play again this season if the 49ers advance deep in the postseason.

“To lose George, he's been unbelievable,” Shanahan said. “He's been one of the best special teams players in the league here. He's a very good safety for us, too.

“We've been thin there with the depth. Losing him is a big deal. See what our options are here when we get in.”

After the season-ending knee injury to Talanoa Hufanga, Odum moved up the depth chart to become the team’s top backup at the safety position.

Tashaun Gipson and Ji’Ayir Brown are the 49ers’ starting safeties. Now, the 49ers’ backup positions are less defined.

The 49ers could have veteran cornerback Isaiah Oliver move to safety. First-year player Tayler Hawkins is the only safety currently on the 49ers practice squad.

Odum, 30, sustained his injury Thursday night in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks while playing 13 snaps on special teams.

Odum signed with the 49ers in 2022 after four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started 10 of the 65 games in which he appeared.

He played in all 31 games, including postseason, since becoming a member of the 49ers. He was named as a second-team All-Pro selection due to his play on special teams.

