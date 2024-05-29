Source: Miami Dolphins want to extend Tua Tagovailoa before Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins have several financial decisions to make in the near future, and it appears that their quarterback and star receiver are both part of their long-term plans.

A source tells Touchdown Wire that the Dolphins want to ink quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to an extension before doing the same with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

There has been a lot of speculation around if and when the Dolphins would pay the former first-round quarterback, especially after Jared Goff was given a four-year extension worth $212 million with $170 million fully guaranteed.

Tagovailoa is coming off a year in which he led the NFL in passing yards and led the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs, marking the first time since the 2000 and 2001 seasons Miami made the postseason in consecutive years.

Waddle has had 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons, and is due for an extension at the same time as other notable star receivers including Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb.

The Dolphins led the NFL in total touchdowns in 2023 in large part because of their dynamic passing attack led by Tagovailoa and Waddle, who are both very much in Miami’s long-term future plans.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire