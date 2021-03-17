Source: Marquise Goodwin released by 49ers after odd Eagles trade-back

Source: 49ers release Goodwin after odd Eagles trade-back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marquise Goodwin’s second tenure with the 49ers lasted approximately 24 hours.

The 49ers on Wednesday made the expected move when they released the veteran wide receiver, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Goodwin reverted back to the 49ers a day earlier per terms of the 2020 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers sent Goodwin and a sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles last year for the Eagles’ sixth-round pick, which was 20 spots earlier in the round.

The 49ers selected Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner with that draft pick (No. 190 overall).

Goodwin did not play for the Eagles last season, choosing to take the COVID-19 opt-out. Because the terms of the trade were not met, Goodwin was sent back to the 49ers.

Also, the 49ers were forced to send their seventh-round draft pick to the Eagles to recoup them for the draft compensation of a year ago.

The 49ers originally signed Goodwin on the first day of free agency in 2017. He played three seasons for the 49ers, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games (30 starts).

The 49ers were not going to retain Goodwin last season because of his inconsistencies and high price tag. Goodwin was scheduled to make a base salary of $3.95 million with another $550,000 possible in bonuses.

He will not count against the 49ers' 2021 salary cap.

