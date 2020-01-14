Source: Marquese Chriss will sign two-way contract with Warriors

Marquese Chriss is coming back to the Warriors.

The big man will sign a two-way contract with Golden State, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock.

Can confirm @MarcJSpearsESPN's report that Marquese Chriss is coming back to the Warriors on a two-way deal. He plans to sign the contract later today. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 14, 2020

Marc Spears of The Undefeated first reported the news.

The Warriors waived the big man last week -- just before his contract became fully guaranteed for the season -- to make room for Damion Lee, who is expected to sign a multiyear contract in the next day or two.

So in the end, the Dubs were able to keep both players.

Chriss is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 37 games (three starts) this season, while shooting nearly 49 percent overall and 76 percent from the free throw line.

It's unclear at this point if the 22-year-old will spend any time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

With 23 days left on his two-way deal and some select travel/practice days to maneuver around, Warriors could conceivably use Chriss up to early March - when they finally slip under a hard cap restriction, allowing them to sign a 15th man - and add him back to full roster. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2020

Things can change between now and the end of the season, but Chriss is slated to become a restricted free agent this summer, which gives the Warriors a leg up in re-signing him.

