Source: Marquese Chriss will sign two-way contract with Warriors

Drew Shiller

Marquese Chriss is coming back to the Warriors.

The big man will sign a two-way contract with Golden State, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Marc Spears of The Undefeated first reported the news.

The Warriors waived the big man last week -- just before his contract became fully guaranteed for the season -- to make room for Damion Lee, who is expected to sign a multiyear contract in the next day or two.

So in the end, the Dubs were able to keep both players.

Chriss is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 37 games (three starts) this season, while shooting nearly 49 percent overall and 76 percent from the free throw line.

It's unclear at this point if the 22-year-old will spend any time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

[RELATED: Grading every Warriors player for second quarter of season]

Things can change between now and the end of the season, but Chriss is slated to become a restricted free agent this summer, which gives the Warriors a leg up in re-signing him.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Source: Marquese Chriss will sign two-way contract with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next