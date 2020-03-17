The Raiders have had their eyes on free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota for a while, and they got their guy Monday.

Mariota and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a contract, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported Monday that the two sides "have a deal."

Meanwhile, the #Raiders and QB Marcus Mariota have a deal. https://t.co/RturoYWiwk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport reported earlier, citing sources, that the Raiders were pushing to close a deal with Mariota.

The #Raiders are pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mike Mayock's No. 1-ranked QB in his @nflnetwork coverage leading up to the 2015 Draft could soon be on his roster. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

The Raiders' interest in Mariota was first reported on March 6 by Garafolo.

The 26-year-old Oregon product will likely serve as the main backup behind starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Mariota, the former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015, spent the previous five seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

During the 2019 season, Mariota lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehill, who just agreed to a new four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans on Monday.

Mariota has fallen on hard times over the last two seasons. In 21 games, he has thrown for 3,731 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also thrown 10 interceptions.

Marcus Mariota has been sacked on 8.1% of pass plays in his career (5th highest in NFL since 2015 w/ 1000+ attempts). Derek Carr is 26th highest of 34 QBs w/ 1000+ attempts in that span at 5.1% — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 17, 2020

Mariota might not have the ability to be a starter in the NFL right now, but coach Jon Gruden has found himself a good backup in case Carr gets hurt.

Source: Marcus Mariota, Raiders agree to contract in free agency