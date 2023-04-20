Source: Madison Bumgarner, Giants legend, designated for assignment

Source: Diamondbacks designate MadBum for assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Arizona Diamondbacks have emerged from a rebuild and look poised to return to the postseason. If they get there, it will be without the best big-game pitcher of his generation.

Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. The news, first reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, brings an end to a disappointing four-season run in Arizona and leaves questions about Bumgarner's future in the game.

Bumgarner had a 10.26 ERA through four starts and allowed seven earned runs in three innings on Thursday in St. Louis. After the start, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that he wasn't sure what the Diamondbacks would do with that rotation spot.

"I wish I had some answers," Bumgarner said Wednesday. "Not that I'm not gonna look for them -- I'm gonna look for them. But right now, I don't have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don't."

Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Diamondbacks after the 2019 season but ended up with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts. The Diamondbacks will eat the final $34 million on his deal and go with younger options in the rotation. At 11-8, they lead the National League West, and they have one of the best farm systems in baseball.

Bumgarner's future plans are unclear. While a lot of Giants fans would surely welcome a reunion, the sides did not see eye to eye when he hit free agency and the Giants have a deep rotation. They have in recent years done ceremonial goodbyes for Ryan Vogelsong and Sergio Romo, but that's unlikely to appeal to Bumgarner.

The industry speculation on Thursday was that the only logical option might be in Texas, where Bruce Bochy is managing a team that has the second-best record in the American League. The two have remained close over the years, and while the Rangers spent an offseason building depth, they already have seen injuries to their rotation.

Bumgarner, 33, will now have a few days to figure out what's next. He won't get claimed and will get released at some point next week, making him a free agent for the second time. Now in his 15th season, Bumgarner has a 3.47 ERA overall in the big leagues and is at 2.11 in 16 postseason appearances, all of which came in orange and black.

