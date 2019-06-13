Source: Luke Walton adds ex-Suns coach Igor Kokoskov to Kings' staff originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- Luke Walton's coaching staff is expanding. The Sacramento Kings have added former Phoenix Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov as an assistant, a league source told NBC Sports California.

Kokoskov spent 17 years in the NBA as an assistant coach with the Clippers, Pistons, Suns, Cavs, and Jazz before finally getting the call to head Phoenix prior to the 2018-19 season.

He lasted just one season with the Suns, posting a 19-63 record with the struggling franchise. Phoenix has now lost 58 games or more in four consecutive seasons and burned through four head coaches during that time frame.

Serbian born and raised, Kokoskov brings international experience as well. He led the Slovenian National team to a EuroBasket title in 2017. He also worked as an assistant on the Serbian National team in 2004-05 and as the head coach for the Georian National team from 2008 to 2015.

He joins a growing staff that already includes Jesse Mermuys, Bob Beyer and Roy Rana, as well as assistant player development coach Bobby Jackson.

Kokoskov, Mermuys and Beyers are likely Walton's three court-side assistants for the upcoming season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news of Kokoskov's hiring.