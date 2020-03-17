Source: Linebacker Cory Littleton, Raiders agree to three-year contract

The Raiders entered free agency with a massive need to upgrade their linebackers. On Tuesday, they reportedly agreed to terms with one of the best on the open market.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair has learned the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract with Cory Littleton that is worth up to $36 million. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Raiders land a major target. Big move by Gruden and Mayock. https://t.co/JRortMi5W5 — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 17, 2020

Littleton, 26, recorded 134 tackles -- six for loss -- five QB hits, four fumbles recoveries, nine passes defensed and had two interceptions last season with the Los Angeles Rams. Over his four-year career, the versatile inside linebacker has 8.5 sacks and six interceptions.

Undrafted out of Washington, Littleton is exactly the kind of linebacker the Raiders needed this offseason. He came in as our 14th-ranked free agent, and is one of the best cover linebackers in the NFL.

He had five interceptions and 22 passes defensed over the last two years. Pro Football Focus also gave him a 90.6 coverage grade over that span.

A source also told Bair on Monday that the Silver and Black had agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on a three-year contract as well. What was a weakness going into the offseason for the Raiders, is beginning to look like a bit of a strength.

