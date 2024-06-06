Source: LeBron James hasn’t talked with the Lakers about their coaching search

For the last few weeks, it looked like JJ Redick was on his way to becoming the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach. A number of reporters and insiders said he was a strong frontrunner to win the job, and at least one of them said his hiring was inevitable.

But a big plot twist developed on Thursday morning when it was reported that the Lakers were making an aggressive push to hire University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley.

The likelihood of Redick getting the job until then gave the appearance that LeBron James was having at least some influence over the team’s coaching search. Rich Paul, James’ agent, claimed the superstar isn’t involved in that search.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James hasn’t had any discussions with L.A. about its quest to find a new head coach.

James, through his representatives, has made it clear that the Lakers should do what is best for the organization and is mindful and respectful that the Lakers need to make a decision on a coach that will be with the team beyond his playing career. https://t.co/FmWm9iSlGk — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 6, 2024

If the Lakers ultimately hire either Redick or Hurley, that hire would possibly be on the bench for them many years into the future. Hurley is 51 years of age and has coached the Huskies to the national championship the last two seasons, and he is considered a hot commodity among basketball coaches.

James is widely expected to opt out of his contract this summer, although the thinking is that he will simply re-sign with L.A. on a new deal.

