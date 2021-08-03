Source: Lakers free agent Ben McLemore agrees to deal with Portland Trail Blazers

Free agent guard Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told HoopsHype. It’s a one-year, $2.4 million deal between the two sides.

McLemore will add shooting off the bench for Portland, which is known for its player development program.

McLemore, 28, ended last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and shot 36.8 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 8.0 points in just 17.5 minutes per game.

The former seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Sacramento Kings is entering his ninth season in the NBA.

