Source: Lakers could make a move to get top-five pick in NBA draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is just nine days away, and it could mark the true start of a very pivotal offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. They could have a new head coach officially in place by then, and there have been many rumors that they will look to make a major move on draft day to upgrade their roster.

They can trade up to three first-round draft picks, including the No. 17 pick in this year’s draft, in order to obtain a major difference-maker. Plenty of people have speculated they will go after a star such as Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young or Darius Garland.

According to one NBA source, the Lakers could try to move up significantly in the draft (h/t Lakers Daily).

“One league source told Hoops Wire last week that he envisions the Lakers and [Miami] Heat making a strong play for a top-five pick,” Sam Amico wrote.

If Los Angeles succeeds in doing so, it could perhaps look to draft someone it feels could turn into a star moving forward. Or it could perhaps reroute that pick to another team in order to land a third star.

With LeBron James getting close to the end of his career, or at least the end of his Lakers tenure, the time is now for the team to be aggressive and maximize what is left of his viability.

