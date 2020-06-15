Source: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers agree to six-year contract through 2025

Kyle Shanahan is set to remain the 49ers' head coach for a long time.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed Monday that Shanahan and the 49ers have agreed to a new six-year contract through 2025. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

Shanahan had three more years on his original contract. This new deal adds an extra three years to keep him in Santa Clara.

The 49ers hired Shanahan, 40, prior to the 2017 season. He won just 10 regular-season games through his first two years before the 49ers went all the way to the Super Bowl last season.

Shanahan led the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record last year and their first NFC West title since 2012. San Francisco then beat the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers before losing a late lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Shanahan has coached in the NFL in some capacity since 2004. The 49ers gave him his first head coaching job.

