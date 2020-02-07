Source: Ky Bowman, Warriors agree to terms on multiyear NBA contract

Ky Bowman will not be on a two-way contract with Golden State for much longer.

Bowman and the Warriors have agreed to terms on a multiyear NBA contract, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news.

The details beyond the rest of this season are unclear at this point.

Bowman -- who last suited up for Golden State on Jan. 10 -- is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37 games (10 starts) this season.

With D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Alec Burks no longer on the roster, Bowman just might be the Warriors' starting point guard for the foreseeable future.

Over 12 G League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The one blemish -- he has made just seven of his last 48 3-point attempts (15 percent).

