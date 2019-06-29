Source: Klay Thompson, Warriors to reach agreement on max contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Klay Thompson has said he wants to remain a Warrior for as long as possible, and it appears he meant it.

On Friday, it was reported that the Warriors planned to offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract when free agency opens Sunday.

NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte Poole confirmed Saturday through a source that Thompson and the Warriors will reach an agreement on a max contract.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news of the pending agreement, citing sources.

Sources: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors plan to reach agreement on a five-year, $190M maximum contract, with the Warriors sending a front-office contingent to Los Angeles to visit Thompson within the next day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

Thompson has been a building block of the Warriors' dynastic run, and Golden State long has envisioned opening Chase Center with him and backcourt mate Steph Curry still at the center of the franchise.

The sharpshooting guard will be out until at least February of next season as he rehabs the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the Warriors' NBA Finals loss to the Raptors. But when he returns to the court, he'll don the only jersey he's known during his prolific NBA career, barring any surprises after free agency officially starts Sunday.

With Thompson now appearing to be locked in, the Warriors and general manager Bob Myers must turn their attention to re-signing Kevin Durant.