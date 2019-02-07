Kings waive Ben McLemore in order to clear second roster spot originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Ben McLemore's time in Sacramento has come to an end.

NBC Sports California's James Ham confirmed that the Kings have waived McLemore in order to clear a second roster spot, after their flurry of moves. The team later confirmed the transaction.

Confirming that the Sacramento Kings are waiving Ben McLemore. Clears up a second roster spot. @sam_amick first with the news. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) February 7, 2019

McLemore was drafted No. 7 overall in 2013 by the Kings, and has averaged 8.8 points in 23.7 minutes per game in his career.

The sixth-year guard spent the first four years of his career in Sacramento before playing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017-18. He returned to the Kings for this season.

In 19 games with Sacramento this year, McLemore is averaging just 3.9 points in 8.3 minutes per game.

He averaged a career-high 12.1 points per game in 2014-15, starting all 82 games for the Kings.