Source: Kings unlikely to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic before NBA deadline

The Sacramento Kings have already completed one five-man trade, but don't expect them to stop there. General manager Vlade Divac has assets and he also has a 15-28 team that can't seem to find the win column.

Rumors already are beginning to swirl. Dewayne Dedmon is the player the Kings would like to find a new home for, but sometimes that's not how this all works. It takes two to tango and Sacramento has a few other players on the roster that are targets for other teams.

Jon Johnson of WIP confirmed via Twitter early Wednesday that Bogdan Bogdanovic has become a player of interest for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per NBA source, Sixers are currently focusing on Bogdan Bogdanovic, & Robert Covington as potential deadline acquisitions.

Source says Sixers have been firm on who/what is, and isn't not available in return.

— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 22, 2020

According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team's thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento's front office knows Bogdanovic's market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.

Bogdanovic has struggled with injuries throughout the season, missing a total of 10 games with three different issues. He returned to action two games ago after missing six straight with right ankle soreness.

Divac and his group are in a bit of a bind when it comes to the Serbian-born wing. They would love to keep him long term, but they know it will cost this summer when he becomes a restricted free agent. The 27-year-old has a standing four-year, $51.7 million extension offer from the Kings, but there is a chance that he'll make more than that on the open market.

Sacramento has an opportunity to match any offer for Bogdanovic, but they signed Harrison Barnes to a four-year, $85 million deal, followed by a four-year, $86 million contract for Buddy Hield. With De'Aaron Fox due for an extension this summer and Marvin Bagley needing one the year after, the Kings eventually are going to run into a salary cap issue for a team that is nowhere near the playoff picture.

Bogdanovic is the Kings' most versatile player. He's averaging 14 points, 3.6 assists and three rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game.

Philadelphia has a few interesting young players in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. They also have a bevy of second-round selections and a top 20 protected 2020 pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as their own picks from 2021 on.

Despite the poor showing this season, the Kings believe they have the talent to compete. Bogdanovic is a big part of that evaluation. If the Kings shift course and move on from him, they'll likely have multiple offers to sift through and they will want a mint in return.

