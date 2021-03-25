Source: Kings trade Cory Joseph, two picks to Pistons for Delon Wright

Source: Kings trade for Wright in swap with lowly Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buyers, not sellers.

After plenty of speculation, the Kings struck a deal Wednesday night. Sacramento traded for veteran point guard Delon Wright in a deal with the Detroit Pistons, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports California.

Sacramento sent point guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks to the Pistons in exchange for Wright. The move strengthens Sacramento’s backcourt, which has struggled when De’Aaron Fox steps off the court.

Wright, 28, has averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game with the Pistons this season. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range.

Wright is in the second year of a three-year, $28 million contract. He makes $9 million this season and another $8.5 million next year.

Joseph, 29, entered Wednesday averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He scored two points, adding three rebounds and three assists, in the Kings' 110-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings originally signed him to a three-year contract in 2019. He is due $2.4 million guaranteed next season, and his contract becomes fully guaranteed on June 30.

The picks in question are the Los Angeles Lakers' 2021 second-rounder and the Kings’ 2024 second-round pick.