Source: Kings sign Ex-Warrior Damian Jones to multi-year contract

Source: Kings sign Ex-Warrior Jones to multi-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For young players looking to cling to their NBA dreams, it is imperative that they take full advantage of every opportunity. That is what Damian Jones has done during his two 10-day contracts with the Kings and the team rewarded him.

A league source confirmed to NBC Sports California that Jones, 25, is signing a multi-year contract to remain in Sacramento. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the news.

Jones originally signed with the Kings on April 7 after clearing the league's health and safety protocols. He's appeared in six games for Sacramento, averaging 3.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 15.5 minutes per game.

A league source has confirmed that the team will waive big man Chris Silva in a corresponding move. Silva played a total of nine minutes over four games with the Kings. He was acquired at the deadline from the Miami Heat, along with Moe Harkless for Nemanja Bjelica.

With the addition of Jones and Silva on his way out, the Kings' roster now stands at 16 (14 standard contracts, two two-way contracts). Silvia's exit might mean very good news for Chimezie Metu, who has impressed with his play this season while on a two-way contract.

Metu is averaging 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 10 minutes per game this season for the Kings after spending two seasons in the San Antonio Spurs' system. He missed time with a broken wrist, but he has been a breath of fresh air for the Kings, bringing energy and some highlight reel dunks in his 28 appearances with the club.

If the Kings were to add Metu to a standard contract, it would allow them to have additional protections in keeping him past this season.

With 11 games remaining in the season, both Jones and Metu are likely to get plenty of action for Sacramento, especially if Harrison Barnes, who left Monday's game with an adductor issue, misses substantial time.