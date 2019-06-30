Source: Kevon Looney, Warriors have 'scheduled dialogue' in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevon Looney returned to the Warriors last offseason after no other NBA teams showed interest in him.

That won't be the case this year.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock reported through a league source that Looney will have a phone call with the Warriors on Sunday, and confirmed that the Rockets also will speak to the center.

Kevon Looney also has a scheduled dialogue with the Warriors scheduled tomorrow, per source. https://t.co/OQPY1LaCNh — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 29, 2019

Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported Looney's scheduled talk with the Rockets.

Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News noted that the Bulls also will be involved.

Kevon Looney also plans to speak with the Chicago Bulls tomorrow when free agency begins — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 30, 2019

Looney's appeal and value skyrocketed with his performance this past season. In 80 games, the former first-round draft pick averaged a career-high 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. In the playoffs, Looney was even better, as he averaged 7.1 points per game and played through a right first costal cartilage non-displaced fracture that he suffered in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr dubbed Looney as a "foundation piece" for the franchise, so losing him would be a big blow to the roster.

Golden State will be busy trying to convince Kevin Durant to re-sign, but the team has is making sure it doesn't forget about Looney, who could find himself playing big minutes for the Warriors next season.