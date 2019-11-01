Source: Kentucky transfer Quade Green immediately eligible to play at Washington

Kentucky's Quade Green, right, shoots while defended by Tennessee State's Armani Chaney during the second half of a game. (AP)

Kentucky transfer Quade Green will be immediately eligible to play at Washington this season, according to a source. Green is expected to start at point guard on a team that’s talented enough to help Washington defend its Pac-12 regular season title.

Green transferred from Kentucky after the first semester of his sophomore year in 2018-19. NCAA officials informed Washington of the decision Friday, granting Green a waiver that allows him to play immediately in Washington’s season opener against Baylor. Green, a native of Philadelphia, was recruited by Washington head coach Mike Hopkins when Hopkins was an assistant coach at Syracuse University.

Green’s immediate eligibility changes the paradigm of Washington’s season, as it confirms that the Huskies have one of the most talented rosters on the West Coast. Green earned McDonald’s All-American honors at Neumann Goretti High School, helping win four state titles.

Green brings savvy and experience at the point guard position, a veteran complement to Washington’s precocious duo of All-American freshman — 6-foot-9 wing Jaden McDaniels and 6-foot-9 post forward Isaiah Stewart. Both project as first-round NBA draft picks in 2020, as Stewart is Rivals.com’s No. 2 overall player and McDaniels ranks No. 7.

Green, a 6-foot point guard, averaged 9.3 points in 34 games as a freshman at Kentucky and 8.0 points in nine games last year before transferring. He’ll be a key addition to Washington’s returning core, which includes juniors Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright.

Washington won the regular season Pac-12 championship in Hopkins’ second season last year. The Huskies finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament where they lost to North Carolina. The Huskies lost four starters from that group, including NBA picks Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell.

While Washington wasn’t ranked in the preseason, the addition of Green gives them a high-end trio of players that NBA scouts will be tracking all season.

Washington opens the season against Baylor in Anchorage on Nov. 8. The Huskies also play Tennessee (Nov. 16 in Toronto) and Gonzaga (Dec. 8) in non-conference play.

