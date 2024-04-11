Source: Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy hires agent, remains undecided about turning pro

Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy has hired an agent, a source close to the Australian guard told The Kansas City Star.

Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports will represent Furphy as he decides whether or not to declare for the draft. Bartelstein has many NBA clients, including stars Bradley Beal and Michael Porter Jr.

According to that source, Furphy is still deciding whether to turn pro. The source said Furphy is “on the fence right now” about the decision.

Currently, he is back home in Australia but will return to Kansas sometime next week.

He and Bartelstein will then meet with KU coach Bill Self coach to discuss Furphy’s future. The meeting with Self will likely play a role in whether or not Furphy enters the NBA Draft.

Even if Furphy does declare, he can still return to Kansas for another season after receiving feedback and intel from NBA teams.

One notable example: Kansas guard Kevin McCullar returned after it was not guaranteed he would be picked in the draft following the 2022-23 season.

Currently, ESPN projects Furphy to be selected No. 22 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. Bleacher Report’s latest mock projects Furphy No. 28 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Furphy has had a rapid rise up draft boards. When he arrived in Kansas, he was initially seen as a late second-rounder or undrafted player — and possibly a first-round draft selection after multiple college seasons.

Midway through the year, however, he shot up draft boards upon earning a starting spot. He finished his freshman season averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

In February, one national NBA Draft evaluator told The Star he was impressed by Furphy — calling him an NBA player.

“I’m a fan,” the evaluator said, “but (I’m) not sure if he should go (pro) this year or next. I feel Furphy has a better feel than (former KU standout/current Toronto Raptors player) Gradey Dick did.”

Then again, the evaluator said, “I think he could totally benefit from staying in college an extra year.”