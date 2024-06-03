Source: Justin Jefferson agrees to 4-year, $140 million contract extension with Vikings

Justin Jefferson isn’t going anywhere.

A source confirmed to the Pioneer Press that Jefferson has agreed to a 4-year, $140 million contract extension that will keep him with the Vikings will into his prime.

The historic deal runs through 2028 and will pay Jefferson an average of $35 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid, non-quarterback in the NFL, surpassing the average annual value of San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. The agreement also includes $110 million guaranteed and has effectively reset the market at the position.

Not long after the news started to break on Wednesday morning Jefferson posted a 90-second video on social media during which he thanked everybody in his life who has helped him get to this point.

“The time has finally come,” Jefferson said. “The deal I’ve been waiting for since I was a little kid.”

The money is incredibly deserved for Jefferson.

All he’s done is produce since the Vikings selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He put the world on notice as a rookie, scoring the first touchdown of his career at U.S. Bank Stadium, hitting The Griddy as he crossed the goal line, and never once looking back.

In a total of 60 games so far in his career, Jefferson, 24, has recorded 392 career receptions for 5,899 career receiving yards and 30 receiving touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last season despite only playing 10 games as he battled his way through a hamstring injury.

This was always the expected outcome for both sides regardless of the seemingly constant rumors that swirled this offseason. Anytime general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was forced to broach the subject publicly, he remained steadfast that the ultimate goal was keeping Jefferson around for the foreseeable future.

Asked for an update on the negotiations with Jefferson following the 2024 NFL Draft, Adofo-Mensah truly made it seem like it was only a matter of time before something got done.

“You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month?” Adofo-Mensah said. “I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract to celebrate it.”

Let the celebration begin.

“We are elated to sign Justin and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract,” Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family.”

In a joint statement released by the Vikings, co owners Mark and Zygi Wilf noted how Jefferson has earned this contract extension by establishing himself as the best player at his position and among the most electric players in the NFL.

“He is a special talent, a committed teammate, and an excellent representative,” the Wilfs continued in the statement. “We are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time.”

The news comes roughly 24 hours before the Vikings arrive at TCO Performance Center in Eagan for mandatory minicamp. That will be the first time Jefferson gets to work alongside veteran quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he works to establish a relationship with both players.

There’s no doubt Jefferson will make life much easier for whoever is under center.

“He is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I’m grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking.”

In closing of the 90-second video he posted on social media, Jefferson noted this is only the beginning as he works to take the Vikings to the promised land.

“We ain’t done yet,” Jefferson said. “Just wait.”

