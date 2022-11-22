Source: Justin Fields did not dislocate his left shoulder

On Sunday against the Falcons, Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered some sort of injury to his non-throwing shoulder. NFL Media has reported that it’s a dislocation of the shoulder. We’re told otherwise.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Fields did not suffer a dislocation.

That doesn’t mean he’s fine. He has an injury, and he said after the game that it’s very painful. It’s still not known (at least not publicly) what it is.

Field also had hamstring tightness during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

If he can’t play on Sunday, it’ll be Trevor Siemian facing whoever the Jets decide to use. On Monday, coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to Zach Wilson starting the game.

