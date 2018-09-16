Source: Josh Gordon claimed he injured hamstring at Friday night promotional shoot

Usually, excuses are made for the stars and examples are made for the scrubs. But not even the stars have an unlimited supply of second chances.

Per a league source, Browns receiver Josh Gordon told the team that he injured his hamstring at a Friday night promotional shoot. The promotional shoot, per the source, was not a team event.

The injury prompted the Browns to rule Gordon out of Sunday’s game at New Orleans on Saturday afternoon. And the circumstances surrounding the injury apparently contributed to the decision that enough is enough.

Per the source, there was indeed a promotional shoot. The Browns didn’t attempt to confirm that Gordon has an injury before traveling to New Orleans. Instead, all things considered, the team simply decided that it was time to move on.